New images of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Suicide Squad

The Fandango medium exclusively takes new looks at some of this year’s superhero premieres. Specifically, within our subject, the medium has shared three images, one of the film “Black Widow”, another of “The Suicide Squad” and one of “Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings”. That is, one DC movie and two Marvel movies.

In general, some not very revealing shots that rather serve as a reminder of the superhero films that will hit the big screen this year.

Black Widow / Black Widow

The new photo shows Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) perched on an object in the sky as destruction rains down around her from all sides. Recall that this is going to be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019. Although it arrives now, its story takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War, ”with Natasha grappling with lost threads from her past. In fact, there are going to be flashbacks to Natasha’s past. Premiere on July 9th, with simultaneous release in cinemas and Disney + Premium Access.

The Suicide Squad / The Suicide Squad

The DC movie image is dedicated to part of the titular antihero / villain group. In it we can see King Shark / Rey Tiburon (voiced in the original version by Sylvester Stallone), John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II and David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man. The five seem to be they have washed up on some beach.

Margot Robbie reprises her beloved role as Harley Quinn for this film, which will also feature the characters Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Premiere on August 6, 2021, the same day that it will also be released on HBO Max.

Shang-chi

Finally, the film of the new Marvel hero leaves us a shot where we can see Simu Liu as the main hero, Awkwafina as Katy and Meng’er Zhang as Xialing. A joint shot in which everyone seems to have a gesture of concern in view of what they are seeing. This look is in addition to the recent first trailer released by Marvel. Premiere on September 3 in theaters.

