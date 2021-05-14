New images of Batman: the Long Halloween released

More images of Batman: The Long Halloween (Part One) were distributed in which the protagonist is given a look accompanied by Catwoman.

About a month left until the next animation of DC, Batman: The Long Halloween, and some details of the production are already known. Some images of the film were recently released. In these you can see a little better how they will look Batman Y Selina Kyle.

These characters will receive the voices of Jensen ackles Y Naya Rivera, respectively. Rivera passed away, mysteriously, at the age of 33 in 2020.

On the other hand, the shots also allow the curator to observe James Gordon. According Warner Bros. Animation indicated, this installment will not only focus on such characters, but will explore the interpersonal relationships between them. It will delve into Gilda dent, wife Harvey Dent, as well as in Batwoman.

The official synopsis of the feature film states the following:

Inspired by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s iconic mid-1990s DC story, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins when a brutal Halloween murder prompts Gotham’s young vigilante Batman to form a pact with the only two uncorrupted law enforcement officers in town. (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that instead of common gang violence, they are also dealing with a serial killer, whose identity, with each conflicting clue, becomes more difficult to discern. Few cases have put the ingenuity of the world’s greatest detective to the test like the mystery behind the Christmas Killer.

The Long Halloween will be available to fans on June 22, 2021.