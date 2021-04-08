New images of Alaqua Cox and Fra Fee on the set of Hawkeye

Interesting images from the filming of the series had not been filtered for a long time “Hawkeye”, other Marvel Studios products scheduled to premiere in 2021 on the Disney + streaming platform. In the series we will have Jeremy Renner in a leading role as Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and future new Hawkeye.

Some time ago we could see some first images of Alaqua cox on set, but now we get a Best look at the actress in charge of giving life to Maya Lopez / Echo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both in this series and potentially in the series that is being prepared for the solo character. At the moment, there are not many details of the character, not even how he will fit into the history of the series, although fans obviously form their theories by what they know about the comics.

New exclusive images of Just Jared from the filming today Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, offer a better look at Cox. However, he does not wear a suit that reminds us precisely of the one from the comics and is missing the iconic white handprint on his face. Instead, he wears a simple normal outfit, like a biker. We do not know if it is something specific to the series. In the comics we remember that Echo has crossed with Daredevil, Moon Knight or the Avengers.

In these snapshots he also highlights Fra Fee, who plays Kazimierz Kazimierczak, aka Clown, a murderous mercenary who will possibly act as a villain, as in the comics. In these images we see him with clothes with which we saw him in March in other images of the set. If it is interesting to see the two of you, could you get to work together?

The truth is that we do not know if Ronin’s identity will become one of the themes of the series, or if we will see how this identity is passed between the characters. During the time since the series was announced until the start of filming, they were commenting that the plans were to delve into Clint not only after “Avengers: Endgame”, to pass the witness to Kate Bishop, also in his past, and that implied addressing his time like Ronin. It is not known if any of these plans have changed over time.

Via information | Just jared