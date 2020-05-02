Share

High-resolution images offer a much cleaner vision to Diana’s new armor in Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a series of recent high-resolution Wonder Woman 1984 images, offering a much cleaner look at Diana, Steve Trevor, and Cheetah’s Golden Eagle armor.

While we’ve seen some of these photos over the past few weeks through magazines and low-resolution scans, Warner Bros. Pictures has now released plenty of recent images from Wonder Woman 1984 in high resolution, offering a much sharper look at some of them from the powerful DC Comics superhero film coming later this summer.

Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to hit theaters on August 14, but top box office analysts believe she may be forced to delay the release date once again due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in major cinema chains remain closed for the long term.

Primetime Emmy Award nominee Patty Jenkins is back in the director’s chair with a script she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Gal Gadot stars in the sequel with a supporting cast that will feature Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel and Gabriella Wilde.

You can see the images below

