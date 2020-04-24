This week the alarms went off because, due to what finally turned out to be a mistake by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Digimon Survive it would have been delayed. Luckily, its launch is still scheduled for this year 2020 and, in fact, now, thanks to a new batch of images, we know that the appearance of yet another creature has been confirmed in the game, since, as is more than normal, not all Digimon will be present in this cruel world. Stay tuned to the following lines to see and know all the details!

Shellmon will also appear in intense Digimon Survive tactical combat

In Digimon Survive we must accompany our digital companions in intense tactical combats in which the relationship between humans and digital creatures will be more important than ever in order to be victorious. In this way, the page of Bandai Namco Asia dedicated to this title, it has been updated with some of the information that we already knew through the Japanese magazine V-Jump, but also has added some images, among which we can see two in which Shellmon appears, a creature that until now was not confirmed for the game. More variety among the Digimon that we can find in this cruel world in which the survival of our protagonists is not guaranteed!

In this way, and still scheduled for 2020, Digimon Survive shows us little by little how our journey through this digital world will be (different from the previous ones already seen in the franchise) in order to return to the Human World and return to safe from all these dangers. And you, which Digimon would you like to be included in the game, either as a friend or as an enemy? Have you already chosen your digital companion who accompanies you on your trips to the Digital World?

