New images and details of the characters of season 2 of Stargirl

The second season of the series “Stargirl” it is practically a month away from its premiere. The August 10 the arrival of the new episodes of the series to the chain The CW is fixed. After the official trailer seen last month, comes a new look at the season in the form of new images, exclusive to TV Line. The medium advances that “Stargirl acquires a new potential friend and at least one new enemy, and possibly meets some ‘family'”.

As revealed a few weeks ago in the first trailer for the second season of the superhero series, Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl (played by Brec Bassinger), Yolanda / Wild Cat (Yvette Monreal), Beth / Dr. Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington) and Rick / Hourman (Cameron Gellman) are looking for a crime, any crime, against which to fight after defeating the different members of what was left of the ISA: Icicle, Dragon King … in the end of the first season. However, working as teenage superheroes does not have a price, as Courtney discovers when she enrolls in “Summer School”, a subtitle that has also been given to this second season.

TV Line brings these five new photos and offers some information brushstrokes. In some cases very cryptic, in others something more concrete.

New castings for the second season of DC’s Stargirl include Nick Tarabay (“Arrow”) as Eclipso; Jonathan Cake (“The Affair”) as former Injustice Society member The Shade; Ysa Penarejo (“Project Mc2”) as Jenny, daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott; and John Wesley Shipp himself from the series “The Flash,” who will guest star as Jay Garrick.

Starman

Joel McHale appeared in an extra scene from the end of the first season. He played the original Sylvester Pemberton / Starman, is he the same character? We assume that it is, but it is clear that it will bring up a lot of questions. In this image we see him in a bar and it seems that this waitress will be a familiar face.

Pat

Courtney’s stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson), seen here talking to Jenny, Green Lantern’s daughter, finds he has to update Courtney and company on various pieces of JSA history.

Shade

Jonathan Cake is in charge of giving life to ISA member Richard Swift, better known by his alias The Shade. The publication advances that the villain’s first stop will be Barbara’s office at the American Dream Corporation.

A new member of the JSA arrives

This season brings Jenny, the daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott, who we see here on the right side of the image. You will not receive the warmest welcome when you arrive at Blue Valley after spending your childhood in a Milwaukee group home. Courtney, in particular, bristles at how “perfect” this newfound heritage is, until “someone makes a most accurate observation.”

