new images and advance of the musical theme

The advancement of content for this summer on the Disney + platform revealed that animated shorts would arrive in July Marvel “Spidey and his superteam” / “Spidey and His Amazing Friends”. A new original product that we did not have much information about until now, when the EW medium exclusively reveals new images.

This series was announced in August 2019 and they already said at that time that we would have to wait until 2021 to enjoy this product that is aimed at the Disney Junior public. It is an animated series that will follow the adventures of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. In addition, they will not be alone, but will be accompanied by other secondary characters such as the Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, as well as villains such as Rhino, the Green Goblin and Doc Ock.

The report also revealed the first advance to the theme song of the series, which has been created and played by the frontman of Fall Out Boy, Patrick Stump. This can be heard in the following video.

I arrived [a esta serie] after decades of being a Marvel nerd, ”explains singer Patrick Stump. But I said to myself, well, this is probably going to be the first time that many kids of this generation are going to see an iteration of Spider-Man. What does that mean? There is so much history behind it. In my head, I was like, ‘Okay, you’ve got the Spidey cartoons from the 60s, with their surf rock theme. You have the cartoon from the 90s, which has a bit more metal, hard rock. Then there are the scores. There’s the sheet music by Danny Elfman, Horner’s, and Michael Giacchino’s. All of those things swirled in my head in a minute, you know, and I sat down and had this burst of inspiration. Then I had to rush to the studio to record everything. I was very excited at the time.

Stump also composed the score for the series, an experience that presented him with a unique creative challenge.

I’ve been composing for about five years. It’s my day job, but no one really knows it, ”the singer explains. I’m the Fall Out Boy type and that’s what people usually think of me, but I spend all day, every day, dialing. I figured they were going to like my topic and were going to find someone they preferred for scoring. But they offered me the opportunity to do a little demo, and they hired me. It’s the same feeling I had when writing the theme song, when I came up with this whole story and was able to write music for Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, it’s the coolest thing.

The premiere in Spain of this animated series is scheduled for July 16th.

