The vast majority of series that Marvel Studios is developing for the Disney + platform, are a mystery in the style of the vast majority of MCU projects, and who is not saved from this is the new series of Scarlet Witch and Vision. Now, thanks to a conceptual art of ‘WandaVision’ all fans can get a better idea of ​​the plot.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, ‘WandaVision’ will be set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame ‘, where Wanda was among those who came to life after Thanos clicked with the Infinity Gauntlet, and took Vision’s life five years earlier in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. In the series, you’ll see how the happy couple lives their ideal suburban life before their perfect reality somehow falls apart.

Thanks to the director of visual development of Marvel Studios, Andy Park, he has published on his social networks a concept art of ‘WandaVision’, that even though had already been seen during D23 last yearThis time she takes a high-resolution look at the image and offers a closer look at red-eyed Wanda and what her partner Vision’s human form will look like.

“This show is going to be so good! What a fun show to work on! This close-up that I did early in the show’s pre-production is very different from the other superhero things I do. It was actually one of the first more challenging shots to do well. I did a lot of checking before I got the ending, “Park wrote on her Instagram.

The series is very promising as it will be directed by Matt Shakman, who has already worked on ‘Game of Thrones’ and it will be produced by the same director of ‘Black Widow’, Jac Schaeffer. And according to Marvel Studios President and Producer Kevin Feige, this series is going to feel more like a 6 hour movie than a series. Excited to see ‘WandaVision’ soon?