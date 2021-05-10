New image of the supervillains of ‘The Suicide Squad’

This is the trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’

After most of last year’s blockbusters were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this summer is coming strong. Both to be positioned as an important moment for the film industry, with a series of highly anticipated titles that will hit theaters, platforms, or both.

Among them is ‘The Suicide Squad’, the eclectic version of James Gunn of the group of villains and antiheroes of DC Comics. The fans who are looking forward to this movie, and more with the trailer, the posters and all the information that has been coming from Gunn’s proposal. And now, a new official photo from the film is here to increase the hype. Photo courtesy of USA Today shows Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela melchior), Harley Quinn (Margot robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), King Shark (Steve Agee, with the voice of Sylvester Stallone) and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) going into action on a street, in what looks like a chase.

Warner Bros.

In ‘The Suicide Squad’, the plot centers on Bell Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States. Where are the worst supervillains and where they will do anything to escape.

The film will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang of the 2016 Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka- Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin. , Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in an earlier interview. “(Gunn) is the epitome of that. He cares a lot about what he’s doing, and I think especially when he’s in a position to write, develop, and do this essentially by his rules. He chose the franchise. He dictated his terms and now really. He’s betting on himself and I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoy doing it because it’s amazing. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The movie will hit theaters August 6th.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io