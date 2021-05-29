New image of the Suicide Squad advances an infiltration mission

In just over two months, DC’s Suicide Squad will return to the big screen with the film “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad”. A film that is being presented at the same time as a sequel and a reboot of the film that was released in 2016.

At the hands of director James Gunn we can expect to see anything in the film, and in that line is the last image that has arrived, shared by Gunn himself on Twitter. In it we can see the actors Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior in an unexpectedly casual situation.

The picture seems to be in a nightclub where The Thinker (Capaldi), Bloodsport (Elba), Polka-Dot Man (Dastmalchian) and Ratcatcher II (Melchier) are trying to go unnoticed. An apparent incognito mission in which it is difficult not to attract attention with his appearance, especially The Thinker. Bloodsport holds the arm of The Thinker, which suggests that the latter is his captive, very much in line with some phrases we have heard in promotional spots. This image has all the earmarks that it connects with that moment in the first trailer in which we see some members of the group dancing in a club, including Polka-Dot Man and Peacemaker (John Cena).

At the moment it is unknown how Idris Elba’s team of villains ended up in this peculiar bar, but it is possible that it is some covert mission to save a member of the team or obtain information for their mission.

The film opens in theaters on August 6, 2021, the same day it will be released on HBO Max, and July 30 in the case of the United Kingdom and Spain.