New image of Robert Pattinson’s spectacular suit in the Batman

It must be recognized that the appearance that Robert Pattinson will have in The Batman will be impressive thanks to the suit he will wear.

Matt reeves will take care of the restart of the Dark Knight with the movie The batman starring Robert Pattinson. As they want to give a different style to everything we have seen so far, they have decided to give the hero of Gotham a spectacular suit.

Robert Pattinson He is standing under a strip of light where we can see him with the cape and hood, the space around him is totally empty so that we focus entirely on the character. In a single image they show us how intimidating the hero will be, even early in his crime-fighting career.

Here we leave you the image of the spectacular costume of Robert Pattinson on The batman:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below.

What will the movie be about?

The batman will show us the vigilante of Gotham after his first year fighting crime. When there are murders of people from the high society of the city, the police ask for his help because they are not able to catch the murderer, they are also sending him direct messages. So you must investigate what is really happening. The film will feature classic villains from Dc comics What Catwoman, The Penguin, Enigma or mobster Falconand.

The batman has a spectacular cast headed by Robert Pattinson, Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin farrell, Andy Serkis, Peter sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, John turturro, Charlie carver, Max carver Y With O’Neill. This reboot will be the first part of a trilogy, so hopefully it is successful enough for them to continue the story. Also remember that this movie has nothing to do with the deliveries of the DCEU that will be released soon as Aquaman 2, Shazam! two, The Flash or Black Adam.

The movie The batman It will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.