New image of Loki being detained by TVA

Without a doubt, Loki is the most anticipated Marvel Studios series and it is sure to have a lot of action, fun and all the charisma of Tom Hiddleston.

The latest trailer in the series Loki, gave many clues about the story they have prepared of the most charismatic villain in Marvel studios. Now they are intensifying the promotion since they know that he is a character very loved by the fans and therefore will have many views on the platform Disney +.

Magazine Empire has shared new images of Tom Hiddleston What Loki and we can see the moment when the Asgardian God of Mischief is captured by the TVA (Time Variation Authority), since he has broken the space-time continuum when he used the Tesseract with the Space Gem (Blue) in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

A new look at ‘LOKI’ has been released. (Source: @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/H3PpKcP5ut – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 10, 2021

What will the series be about?

To begin with, remember that this Loki is not the same one who died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) at the hands of Thanos. Since, when the Avengers do their “time steal” of the Infinity Gems head to New York in 2012 invaded by the Chitauri. In a moment of confusion Loki Get the Gem of Space and escape. Therefore, this Loki has not lived the events of Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Starting with using the Space Gem, causes reality to be altered, something that TVA not going to allow it. So they capture him and decide that he must help them fix all the mess he has caused. But obviously the God of mischief will not make it easy and will always try to escape or create chaos, even if the Time Variation Authority You literally know all the words you have ever said in your life. Therefore, it will be an epic struggle to see who is more ingenious.

Loki has a great cast since Tom Hiddleston returns as the main character, along with Owen wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw Y Sophia di martino.

The series of Loki will premiere on June 11 on Disney +, the digital platform that can be accessed with this link.