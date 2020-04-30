Due to their size, the largest Apple devices in the catalog, the desired desktop iMac have been renewed by the company. And is that Apple today announced the update of its iMac range incorporating for the first time up to 9th generation Intel processors with eight cores and powerful Vega graphics options, which greatly increases its performance in computing and graphics. So are the new iMac.

New iMac with 9th Gen Intel Chipsets

The 21.5-inch iMac now includes 8th generation processors with four cores, and for the first time with six cores, offering up to 60% more performance. For his part, the 27-inch iMac now includes for the first time Up to 9th generation processors with six and eight cores, offering up to 2.4 times more performance. Radeon Pro Vega graphics arrive at the 21.5-inch iMac and offer up to 80% more graphics performance.

And now the 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega offers up to 50% more graphics performanceThat is why it is ideal for professionals with highly graphic work processes, such as 3D content development, video editing with complex effects or high-resolution game design.

All new Macs come with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the operating system of Apple computers. His new dark mode it gives an innovative aspect to the desktop so that the content has more prominence. The Batteries feature automatically groups files to bring order to even the most chaotic desks. FaceTime includes group calls. IOS apps like News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home are available for the Mac. And the Mac App Store has been redesigned with new editorial content and apps from top developers, including Microsoft and Adobe.

Price and Date of the new iMac 2019

The new iMac with Retina 4K display from 21.5 inches is available from 1,499 euros, and the new iMac with Retina 5K screen is available from 2,099 euros. Both will be available to order today at apple.com and the Apple Store app, and next week they will be available at Apple Store stores and through Apple Authorized Resellers. The iMac without Retina display is still available at a price of 1,306 euros.