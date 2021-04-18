New iMac redesigned at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Manzana would present new iMac with new colors, new design, more screen and its own processors during the Spring Loaded event next Tuesday, April 20. This according to a leak made by L0vetodream, who has a pretty good reputation when it comes to the company’s new products.

He does it in his usual way, posting messages without much context, but enough to explain what we are likely to see throughout Tuesday’s presentation. The tweet simply shows the original iMacs, of different colors, next to the image of the invitation to the event.

Days ago, when the invitations to the event were sent Manzana next Tuesday, April 20, L0vetodream he also posted a tweet saying simply “enjoy these colors ».

iMac with new colors, bigger screen and Apple Silicon

Rumors and leaks about iMac redesign have been around for a long time. Week ago Jon prosser assured that the new products would have a color gamut similar to the iPad Pro. L0vetodream seems to confirm it.

In addition, they will have a new screen, with a design similar to the Apple Pro Display XDR, as published Mark Gurman on Bloomberg last January. As he explained, it will be one of the most important redesigns for the company throughout 2021.

Mark Gurman is undoubtedly one of the most reputable people when it comes to previewing future Apple products, with impeccable detail and surprisingly strong sources within the company.

In addition, the size of the iMac screens would change, from 21.5 inches to 24 inches. And from 27 inches to 30 or 32 inches, so, without a doubt, this is a very significant change for one of the most popular Apple products in all its history.

A redesign we’ve been waiting for years

IMac redesign over the years (Wikimedia Commons)

In addition, it is a redesign that is badly needed. The last time Apple changed the overall look of the iMac was in 2007 when they adopted an aluminum body and a curved rear of the device. Two years later the screen was slightly redesigned to be panoramic.

Henceforth the general design of the iMac practically has not changed. Manzana has tried to make the screen thinner, introduce new sizes and new resolutions. But the product remains, visually, the same.

A processor architecture change is a key moment to make a major change in product design, too. Apparently we will see it this Tuesday, April 20.

More on this topic