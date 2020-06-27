The IKEA campaign, #IKEAHomeLessons, was created by the brand’s internal agency, for Canada.

This activation is expected to run on Out-Of-Home, social media, digital and in company stores.

This project will also be used as part of the Beautiful Possibilities platform, which promotes a new lifestyle.

On a social level, the pandemic has had an interesting effect on consumers. Not only has shopping habits changed dramatically, potentially permanently. It also allowed individuals and companies to modify the most common communication strategies and concepts. But on a more personal scale, it also presented people with endless challenges. Challenges that, as the most recent IKEA campaign shows, left several lessons.

To continue its marketing efforts during the pandemic, the Swedish retail giant continued the Make the Most at Home campaign, which launched in April. However, now that economies are slowly beginning to move out of quarantine and into the outside world, it is no longer their priority to send a message about staying home. On the contrary, IKEA wants to celebrate the new normality by reflecting on what the public gained in the Great Running of the Bulls.

With this idea in mind, he launched a campaign to highlight the “lessons” that being at home for so long. For example, how to stay physically active without going out on the streets. Or, the right way to cut your hair. It also refers to all the activities that people carried out to try to cope with this quarantine. Among them, give a new decoration to their homes, learn some gardening, or make video calls.

A campaign that misses quarantine?

Even now that the pandemic slowly appears to be moving into a period of less panic and greater acceptance, companies are still talking about this health crisis. For example, Lush introduced a small soap that lasts exactly 30 seconds, the time to effectively wash your hands. Like IKEA, the new Cineplex campaign celebrates the end of quarantine with one last remote act. Even BMW has created such messages.

What stands out from many examples on this list is the way in which they seem to somehow miss quarantine. Sure, the Great Encierro has become the center of daily life for countless people for months. But still people, in general, cannot wait for the moment to go out safely. With this context in mind, why this campaign, and others like it, are betting to see this period of great disruption with some nostalgia?

There are two simple explanations. First, this type of campaign helps to remind the public not only that quarantine is over (a positive message however you see it), but also that the brand was always there. Second, it is also an attempt to share with the public, on an emotional level, also with the apparent end of the health crisis. In this sense, it is a marketing approach that perhaps your company would want to come to analyze.

The Legacy of Advertising Quarantine

Not only is there a feeling of nostalgia in more than one campaign because of the pandemic. In fact, it seems that the health crisis has left more traces in brand ads. As Skittles shows for Pride Month, it has revalued the importance of connection. In the case of Animal Crossing, it has also standardized the use of digital strategies. And for The Future Collective, it created a new market that companies will have to adapt to again.

But there will also be other important changes recognized by experts around how the pandemic will impact the nature of more than one campaign going forward. In BBC data, outdoor advertising is expected to go a while longer without being particularly attractive. For its part, Artefact ensures that data analysis will continue to be the most useful tool for brands. And the World Economic Forum (WEF) affirms that the change of channels will continue in the future.

