New IKEA and Sonos loudspeaker integrated into a decorative box

The Ikea and Sonos alliance has already had some more than successful fruits. Symfonisk came to the market in 2019 with a proposal based on speakers perfectly integrated into home décor. One in the shape of a book, another built into a lamp and a pretty good sound quality.

Now it seems that a new member will be joining this product line from IKEA + Sonos, also following in the wake of previous models. It is a speaker embedded in a decorative canvas that has appeared briefly in the Ikea store, to disappear later.

Everything indicates that IKEA + Sonos have anticipated their own official announcement for the new speaker. Both the images on the Ikea website and the product description confirm that the new speaker is ready for launch.

An Ikea + Sonos speaker camouflaged behind a decorative foil

The new Ikea + Sonos speaker also belongs to the Symfonisk family and on the company’s website, during the time it was available, it was listed as a frame with a Wi-Fi speaker.

Although the ad has already been withdrawn, most of the details are known. The new Symfonisk measures 55 centimeters high, 40.64 centimeters wide and 5.08 centimeters deep. That is to say, as a classic decorative sheet for the wall.

In addition, users will be able to choose between “several interchangeable fronts” and the frame will be offered in black or white finishes, just like the other two speakers from Ikea + Sonos.

In terms of technology, this new Symfonisk will support Apple AirPlay 2, the stereo pairing, even as back surrounds for a Sonos Arc or Beam soundbar, and can be controlled via the Sonos app.

Withdrawn from the web, some data remains a mystery. Among them, the release date is totally unknown, but according to The Verge, the painting Ikea + Sonos speaker coming June 14, in a few days. Its compatibility with other systems, such as the connected home, beyond that of Ikea and Sonos, is also a mystery.

