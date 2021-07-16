New hypotheses on cognitive complexity in the prehistory of the genus Homo

A recent study has concluded that hunter-gatherer tools are also symbolic items. The study is based on ethnographic analyzes that analyze the relationship of the indigenous people with their tools, and applies this perspective to the hunter-gatherers of the Paleolithic.

The study is a collaboration between the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in Spain and the University of Tel Aviv in Israel, within the framework of a project on cognitive complexity in the Paleolithic in species of the genus Homo prior to Homo sapiens

The authors of the study, from the aforementioned universities, have managed to analyze the complex relationship between indigenous hunter-gatherers and their tools.

The study is supported by new data on the symbolic capacities of Neanderthals, current ethnographic studies and multidisciplinary discussions on the socio-cultural meanings of the selection and use of raw materials.

“In Prehistory, the study of symbolic capacities and cognitive complexity is usually approached from the analysis of ornamental elements, such as shells and perforated teeth and other elements that were part of pendants and personal ornaments; and more aesthetic elements related to abstract language, such as graphic signs and the use of color: ‘prehistoric art’. The tools, however, are not usually studied with this approach ”, says co-author Francesca Romagnoli, professor of Prehistory at the UAM.

“However,” adds the researcher, “how many of our tools carry functions beyond the utilitarian? Let’s think, for example, of that lucky shirt that we wear for exams, or of the meaning we can give to a color ”.

Bifaz from the archaeological site of Revadim (Israel). (Images: Assaf & Romagnoli (2021))

Through the study of ethnographic contexts of hunter-gatherers from different cultures from various parts of the world, the researchers observed that in any culture, indigenous people conceptualize their tools as bridges that link the human world with all the elements of the cosmos. “The selection of the raw materials with which they manufacture their tools is not by chance to build this complex system of relationships”, they assure.

This system is very different from the one we humans use in the Western world and that we live in a consumerist economic system, the authors say. “For us, a tool is something that has a purely economic value and that is at our service to carry out a specific task. On the other hand, for hunter-gatherers a tool is a living element that interacts with humans and the environment in a dynamic way. For example, the raw material with which hunting weapons are made are a means of communication with the animal, to show it, in a certain way, respect and maintain the cosmological balance ”.

This approach applied to Paleolithic Archeology, allowed the researchers to generate a series of hypotheses about the possible symbolic and cognitive complexity in pre-sapiens populations, in which clear evidence of elements of ornament and art is not yet known, and that therefore, they are excluded from studies on cognitive complexity. “In many of them, and more frequently for about 400,000 years, changes are observed in the selection of raw materials and a more or less frequent use of resources with possible aesthetic values.”

“It is a largely speculative work, where we move within a multidisciplinary theoretical framework generating new working hypotheses that we will have to test in subsequent studies,” add the researchers.

For the authors, this new approach may contribute to correcting the bias towards pre-sapiens hominids, which we usually consider non-human and inferior to ourselves, opening up new clues to study cognitive abilities in Prehistory.

“We have to remember that lithic tools are the most abundant category of archaeological remains in much of Prehistory and therefore are precious elements to question ourselves about the oldest periods of our evolution,” emphasizes Professor Romagnoli.

“In addition,” adds the researcher, “understanding how our relationships with the environment have been changing and how these changes have been reflected in culture, economy and society in the past can give us keys to understand our current world and plan our future ”.

The production of tools began 3 million years ago, when hominids began to modify the stones to obtain a cutting edge. Traditionally the production of tools has been used to indicate the originality of the human being with respect to other animals. Today we know that quite a few animals, including other primates, produce and use tools.

Furthermore, the idea of ​​a ‘human world’ separated from the ‘animal world’ in which tools are merely objects to modify our environment, is typical of modern post-industrialized societies, and is totally different from the perspective that communities have. indigenous hunter-gatherers.

“In fact, our vision of the environment as something from which to get what we need without giving anything in return and without seeing the environment as part of a larger and more complex general balance is, in large part, what is leading us to destroy ecosystems, to occupy our environment, and to accelerate and amplify the effects of climate change ”, concludes Romagnoli.

The study is titled “Beyond Tools and Function: The Selection of Materials and the Ontology of Hunter-Gatherers. Ethnographic Evidences and Implications for Palaeolithic Archeology ”. And it has been published in the academic journal Cambridge Archaeological Journal. (Source: UAM)