New hummer ev in truck format: 830hp and 480 km of range

The fever for electric SUVs is still high. The SUV variant Of the new Electric Hummer EV had been announced and debuted according to the General Motors calendar to join the powerful electric pickup as its two new 100 percent electric vehicles who use the new platform Ultium Of the brand.

This is the new Hummer electric SUV

This truck, for now, will not be as powerful as the pickup you have until 1,000 horsepower with three motors and all-wheel drive, but it has a lot of aesthetic and technological innovations that made in a few hours, during its presale, All Edition 1 units will be sold out.

What are the novelties of the Hummer EV pickup?

one. In mechanics and for Edition 1 has the same Ultium platform with up to 3 engines but they were only ‘released’ 830 horsepower and the same hulking torque of 15,592 Nm. With this configuration, the new electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.5. seconds.

two. The range of autonomy of the Hummer EV pickup with the package Extreme Off-Road reduce the range to 451 km but without it you can have the same 480 km of autonomy of the pick up.

3. The new SUV Hummer EV It is smaller than the pick up because it measures 4.99 meters long and a wheelbase of 3.21 meters, which means that it is 50 centimeters shorter and 22.6 less in the second dimension.

Four. It’s more maneuverable than the pick up as it has short overhangs and a maximum ground clearance of 40.6 centimeters. Additionally, the Hummer EV SUV has approach, departure and break-off angles of 49.6 °, 49.0 ° and 34.4 °, respectively. The model also has 33 centimeters of travel for suspension and a maximum depth of wading of water from 81.3 centimeters. And it has four-wheel steering.

5. In aesthetics, the rear is what makes the difference when converting to the SUV format. There wears a fixed ceiling with side windows and a back door electrical opening in which a spare tire. The brand points out that the opening of its door offers the greatest facility to load or unload objects.

6. In addition, the SUV will be offered with a function Power Station that turns the Hummer into a giant battery that can supply up to 3 kW of power for equipment such as lights and televisions and can also be used to charge other electric vehicles.

How are the pickup and the Hummer EV SUV?

one. The aesthetic is almost a tracing of features that were transferred from the pickup to the truck such as its front end with its grill and headlights, bulky fenders, a lower protection plate and tie down rings. It also has the removable roof on its two front sections, as in the pick up, to go to the open sky even if it is an SUV.

two. The cabin has capacity for five passengers and the same layout as in the pickup is replicated with a digital instrument cluster of 12.3 inch and an information and entertainment system of 13.4 inch.

3. The semi-autonomous driving system has the same system Super cruise It enables hands-free driving and automated lane changes.

Four. The SUV will also be offered with CrabWalk like the pick up and with the system that raises the vehicle 15 centimeters additional for the most extreme off road.

5. The two removable roof sections they can be stored in the compartment where a conventional engine should be.

6. Personalization: Like the pick up, the Hummer SUV EV can be equipped with 200 accessories will be available by the brand and will have the package available Extreme Off-Road as an option that gives you 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires, plus all the elements for the most extreme 4×4 world.

7. One-pedal driving for the Terrain mode that integrates the braking system for handling on rocks and off-road.

Additional data

The new Hummer SUV EV will go into production early 2023 and its price will start at $ 105,595.

In two years, Hummer will launch 2X and 3X variants. The 3X has the same powertrain as the Edition 1, but it loses some of its special features and is priced at $ 99,995.

The 2X will start in $ 89,995 and it will have ‘only’ two electric motors that will give it up to 625 hp and 10,033 Nm of torque. The range of autonomy in these last two versions will be maintained with 480 km.

