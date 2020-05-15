Huawei has added a new model with 5G to its smartphone catalog, now in the mid-range. In this way, the brand offers a more or less accessible and high-quality option: The Huawei P40 Lite 5G has a great relationship between quality and price. Of course, the mobile does not have Google services and applications.

This 2020 is being the year of 5G, and that the majority of available operators do not yet have this wireless connectivity. But that does not matter since the manufacturers are determined that your customers are ready when 5G becomes popular. And nothing better to popularize it than the mid-range of phones: the Huawei P40 Lite 5G aims to fill a gap that is not yet too crowded. It is a high quality bet despite the software drawbacks.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G datasheet

Huawei P40 Lite 5G

screen

6.5-inch IPS LCD

FullHD + resolution

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

Ratio 19.5: 9

Processor

Kirin 820 7 nanometer

GPU Mali G57

Versions

6GB / 128GB

Up to 256GB NMCard

Drums

4,200 mAh

40W supercharge fast charge

Biometrics

Side fingerprint sensor

software

Android 10

EMUI 10.1

Rear cameras

64 megapixel f / 1.8

8 megapixel ultra wide angle f / 2.4

2 megapixel Macro f / 2.4

2 megapixel bokeh f / 2.4

LED flash

Frontal camera

16 megapixel f / 2.0

Dimensions and weight

162.31 x 75 x 8.58 mm

189 grams

Connectivity

5G

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

USB Type-C 2.0

Headphone jack

Price

399 euros

5G is not the only improvement of this Huawei P40 Lite

It is clear that the tagline weighs heavily on the name of the phone, but it is not the only novelty with respect to the ‘current’ Huawei P40 Lite: the new model has improved the processor, the screen grows slightly and the main camera also rises in level. These new features add more quality to the phone. And they make it a very good recommendation for anyone looking for the latest mobile for less than 400 euros.

The 6.5-inch screen maintains FHD + resolution while minimally cropped its surface with the hole for the front camera. With a clean and curved front, the Huawei P40 Lite 5G features a slightly curved glass back face on the edges where the rectangular quad-shaped rear camera module stands out imposingly. 64-megapixel primary camera elevates photographic features of the telephone; features that are complemented by an 8-megapixel sensor and wide-angle lens, macro camera and a fourth dedicated to obtaining bokeh. These last two are 2 megapixels each.

The hole in the screen is used to sneak under the 16-megapixel front camera. This screen does not hide the fingerprint reader: this it is attached to the right side of the Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

4,200 mAh battery and 40 W fast charge

Despite being a mid-range, the processor included by Huawei turns the full potential of the phone around: the Kirin 820 is an excellent SoC that not only offers 5G, but also plenty of processing performance, great graphics performance and high capacities in Artificial Intelligence. The base hardware is complete with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The phone battery boosts at 4,200 mAh while maintaining the 40W super fast charging that we already saw in the Huawei P40 Lite ‘normal’. USB C, 3.5mm jack, NFC, dual-band WiFi and the aforementioned 5G: the connectivity combo is important.

The icing on the cake is provided by the software: The Huawei P40 Lite 5G owns Android 10 and is updated to the latest version of Huawei’s custom layer, EMUI 10.1. And we can not forget one of the biggest problems of the phone: Huawei P40 Lite 5G lacks Google apps and services.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G price and availability

The mobile phone has appeared by surprise in the Huawei Spain store: it can already be purchased from the website. Its price is 399 euros. And Huawei gives away a FreeBuds 3i with the phone.

Share



Huawei P40 Lite 5G, a quality mid-range with the latest in mobile connectivity and great design