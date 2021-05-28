New house! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprise again

1/4

To the millions of followers and admirers of the 2002 name “Bennifer“who have seen again” together “who is expected to be a couple again: Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck, who are again in the eye of the hurricane, because now it seems they are renting a house together.

The surprise for the fans of the couple every day they get more excited about the advances that their love relationship could have, this because their own Jennifer Lopez He claimed according to a nearby source that they were still seeing where their relationship was taking them.

Definitely thousands of users are waiting for their second chance to become official, especially since some have been shared Photos where they appear together or overlapping in too many places.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue their romance. New photos taken Sunday show them together in Miami.

Affleck was seen at the Miami airport on Sunday and later at the house that J.Lo rented. pic.twitter.com/YBlmdJhuTS – Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis) May 24, 2021

However, the news that has most moved his fans is the fact that they are both renting a house in Miami, Florida, United States.

The interesting thing is that apparently both are taking advantage of the time to live more with each other, it should be noted that they had a two-year relationship that began in 2002 and ended in 2004, Ben Affleck had asked her to marry him. JLo precisely in 2002, but they decided to end their engagement due to pressure from the media and paparazzi.

The actor shared in an interview that they had not ended on bad terms, that on the contrary for years they maintained contact as great friends, but since he was single and she ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez things were happening and it seems that now they could give themselves a second chance.

This being the first time that they agreed that the two were single, it could be that over the years and the maturity that both have achieved, it is that the second round of their relationship could work.

Taking the opportunity to make a bit of noise with the rent of this house, where it is said according to the portal “mui”, that they decided to take advantage of the exercise, although the photos that have leaked do not match perfectly.

Well, unlike Jennifer Lopez, who very early exercises her daily routine as well as yoga, actor protagonist of the movie “Argo” simply relaxes with shorts and some drinks in the morning.

According to the portal “mui” the singer interpreter of “On The Floor”, wants Affleck to renew his exercise routine, it should be remembered that when he played DC Comics Batman he was in perfect shape, despite this it seems that now he has chosen to relax.

Thanks to the fact that Jennifer has been exercising constant for years, she has managed to maintain an enviable figure and that not only any woman would be interested in having not for the aesthetic fact but for her health, it is likely that she wants the actor to also have good health.

Several Internet users have shared a few months in relation to these photographs that began to circulate on social networks very early, some of them mention that the actress and businesswoman has rejuvenated thanks to the “collagen” that she has acquired thanks to Ben Affleck who wears a little thin.

In the photo, as you can see, Jennifer Lopez is very fresh, wearing comfortable clothes in white, which could be considered her favorite, since we have seen her wear clothes with this color on several occasions.

Several of Jennifer Lopez’s followers have taken her as a great example to follow, because she did not start crying for her ex-boyfriend, on the contrary as soon as she could, she gave herself the task of giving herself the opportunity to go out with someone again, Although her four-year relationship with the player was more than just a courtship, since both were also engaged.