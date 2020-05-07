Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become, on its own merit, a record breaker when it comes to the Nintendo Switch catalog, with impressive sales data to have a month and a half to live. A video game that has thousands and thousands of objects, combinations, collectibles and that invites us to play daily to keep up to date with our contact with neighbors, creativity and get hold of the news that may appear in each session. For that, a guide is always good if we are one of those who want to achieve and control everything that a video game includes, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons was not going to be less.

Despite being a game that will have several updates throughout its life and that will add new content like the one already seen in the month of April, the company Future Press It was launched into the mud to bring us a spectacular guide to the game, which would be updated in its online version so that it does not become obsolete after a few months. However, its Spanish version, brought in this case thanks to Koch Media, it had more than one error regarding the prices of objects, names, incomplete texts or images in other languages, among others, which led to the general discontent of those who bought it. Fortunately, both Future Press and Koch Media have noticed these errors and have already set to work to remedy it.

Have you bought the Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide? A solution that will make you happy is on the way

Since the errors, in some cases, were very clear, Future Press and Koch Media They have set to work to reissue the Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide in Spanish With all this corrected and presenting itself as the great guide it is, given that, if you have not seen it, in terms of design and content it is a pleasant surprise. And what about those who have already purchased the guide? Luckily, they will take over, through the stores where we buy the guides, to replace them completely free of charge between the end of May and the month of June, as well as removing those that are currently for sale and replacing them with the republished ones, with all the corrected errors. Thanks to the Twitter user @ChechuDePine, we have been able to know all this information, also confirming that stores such as Xtralife are already informed and that, at the end of June, they will receive a new corrected shipment and will begin the procedures to manage the collection and delivery of the guides from Animal Crossing: New Horizons at no cost.

Regarding the errors of the New Horizons guide. I have contacted Future Press and they have confirmed that they will reprint the guide and that they can be exchanged later this month / beginning of June. Contact your store to specify how and when to do it. pic.twitter.com/LyGLLt5hLr – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@ChechuDePine) May 6, 2020

See also

At the moment, we can only wait for the different video game sales stores (and those that also sell the Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide) to receive this new information and give us more information on how to process this change. For our part, we will inform you as we learn more about the subject.

Source

Related