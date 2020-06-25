The months go by and Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is still one of the most popular games today. Although the game no longer makes as much noise as in the quarantine stage, millions of people continue to enjoy Nintendo’s proposal. And precisely to keep their community active, those from Kyoto have announced that the title receive a major summer update. We detail all its news.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update will be available July 3 for free

Without a doubt, the highlight of the Summer Update is that your character will finally have the ability to swim. Yes, now you can venture beyond the islands and explore the ocean that surrounds them. Of course, it will also be possible to dive and capture the different creatures that lie in the depths. Likewise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will add new marine species, which can be donated donate to the museum thanks to the renewed requests of the famous Socrates.

Do you think you will be just swimming? It won’t be like that. Animal Crossing will introduce a new character, Pascal, who on some occasions will require your support in their marine exploration. Helping him will reward us with new DIY projects, including the mermaid costume and marine-inspired furniture. Do you remember Gulliver? You will now appear dressed as a pirate. Come on, it seems that the members of the island are fully ready to start enjoying summer in the small virtual world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update It will be available from July 3 for free. However, Nintendo warns that they will not be the only news of the season, because in early August they will launch the second part of the Summer Update. At the moment they announced that we will have a new store on the island; more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

If you are one of the people who paused their experience with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the summer update is the perfect excuse to return. Many demanded that exploration be greater, and with this proposal it will be possible to do it in the ocean. According to the figures shared by the Japanese review Famitsu, the title has already sold 10 million cups in digital format alone. It is an impressive figure that gives us an idea of ​​the popularity of the game since its launch.