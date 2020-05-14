Ring Fit Adventure sneaks into second place with the game’s new remittances in Japanese stores.

Almost two months have passed since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the gameNintendo Switchshows no signs of wear. From Famitsu we receive the data ofphysical sales in Japanof the last two weeks, given that one of them corresponds to Golden Week. And in them the domain of the last installment of the Animal Crossing saga is maintained, which already accumulatesmore than 4 million physical copiesin the country.

In the period coveredApril 27 to May 10, the Nintendo game sum 455,299 units sold, foran overall of 4,350,458 in the country. Break into the top 3 another Nintendo game, Ring Fit Adventure, which must have receiveda new consignment in storesaccumulating 104,389 units in these two weeks, which places it in second position. Complete the Final Fantasy VII Remake podium with 58,034 copies, whichalready around 900,000 total unitsin Japan.

Game sales (running total)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 455,299 (4,350,458)[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 104,389 (883,332)[PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – 58,034 (897,108)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 38,320 (2,936,169)[PS4] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – 36,903 (117,286)[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – 25,858 (3,409,160)[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 25,198 (3,690,702)[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) – 24,559 (1,440,839)[NSW] Dr. Kawashimas Brain Training (Nintendo) – 20,086 (222,469)[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft) – 17,729 (1,380,939)

From games we go to consoles, where we alsothe leadership of the Great N is maintained. In the lead are Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with a total of157,463 units between the two. And PlayStation 4 follows at a good distance, with 32,478 consoles sold between its standard models and the ‘Pro’ model. Next, we show you theTop sales of consoles in Japanfor the last two weeks:

Console Sales (running total)

Switch – 117,487 (11,351,664)

Switch Lite – 39,976 (2,204,513)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 16,798 (1,530,519)

PlayStation 4 – 15,680 (7,586,438)

New 2DS XL (includes 2DS) – 3,166 (1,713,207)

New 3DS XL – 256 (5.8877.454)

Xbox One X – 203 (20,019)

Xbox One S – 47 (93,259)

