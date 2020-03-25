One of the video games most awaited by all players has been Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and that is that the neighbors game is delighting all players, making them escape from all this turbulent time we are living. It must be said that the wait was worth it. Recall that the departure of this title was scheduled for the end of 2019, but for various reasons, it was not, being released a few days ago, specifically on March 20. Little by little, information is coming out, and the development of Animal Crossing: New Horizons began as soon as its previous main game in the saga, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, was released for Nintendo 3DS, so if we calculate, almost 8 years of development.

As we have said before, this new title went on sale on March 20. Well, today we know thanks to the Japanese medium Famitsu, that in just three days, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold a whopping figure of 1,880,606 copies. These sales include the physical game, download cards, and digital copies that include the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition. It should be noted that in these sales Digital game sales are not included via eShop, so surely in that period of days they have exceeded two million copies.

Currently, in Japan there is no stock in physical stores of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so many players will be getting it via eShop. We must remember the queues and the shortage of the game that took place in the Japanese country the night it went on sale. Seeing all this, we are more than sure that this title is being a “vendor console”.

