Who else who least knows something of the Mother saga at this point – called Earthbound in western lands -, especially since the protagonists of the second and third installments of the trilogy (Ness and Lucas respectively) entered to participate as fighters in the crossover of Super Smash Bros Ultimate fights. That is why it will also sound that with this trilogy the author and his development team shelved said saga and, except when the Great N recovers those titles to bring them to the virtual console of their successive consoles (except Mother 3 that continues without leaving officially located outside Japanese lands) little else has been scratched on the subject. But fans of this franchise don’t easily forget or settle for nostalgia, and that is demonstrated not only through the fan project that started as an unofficial fourth installment – which ultimately had to break those IP ties by the obvious. legal risks-, from the indie game Undertale, which has been reaping so much success for years, and even through the creative possibilities it offers the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the hybrid console. This has been demonstrated by the user koumepo through his profile on the social network of the blue bird, building the city that has been set up on his island, showing a clear similarity in style to those who are more fans of the saga, and of Mother 2 in particular they will immediately recognize with Onett, the first city that we could find in the mentioned game. Here’s what you can see from the tweet he shared:

What do you think of this recreation? Do you see a certain similarity to the city of Onett that we were originally able to visit with Ness and her friends? What is inevitable is to dream of a remake or remastered of those great rpg that could resemble what we have seen in the previous video.

