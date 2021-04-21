New Horizons probe achieves incredible space milestone

“This is a hauntingly beautiful image for me,” said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, USA. “Looking back at the New Horizons flight from Earth at 50 AU almost seems like a dream somehow. Flying a spaceship through our entire Solar System to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt has never been done before New Horizons. Most of us on the team have been part of this mission as it was just an idea, and during that time our children have grown and our parents, and ourselves, have grown. PerMost importantly, we made a lot of scientific discoveries, inspired countless STEM careers, and even did a bit of history. “, concluded the expert.

As a curiosity, released on January 19, 2006, New Horizons remains the fastest human-made object ever launched from Earth. This was due to its gravity-assisted flyby of Jupiter in 2007 that allowed it to reduce its trip to the dwarf planet Pluto by about three years.

The spacecraft has a lot of work ahead of it: It will continue to collect data on Uranus and Neptune, continue to characterize the environment of the Kuiper Belt, and, as long as it remains in good technological health, will show us the realms beyond the belt, the outer edge of which is believed to be about 70 astronomical units from the Sun. It is expected to reach 100 astronomical units away before its power runs out in the late 2030s.