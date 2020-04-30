The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons it introduced several interesting changes regarding events and new game options. Among all of them, one of the most outstanding (if not the most) is the return of the extravagant Ladino and with her new art gallery in the museum. For those who do not know him, Ladino is a street vendor focused, above all, on the sale of paintings and sculptures by some of the most famous and important artists in history. However, if we are not careful when buying one of these exclusive pieces, we can fall into deception and literally be scammed, being an imitation instead of a real work that we end up taking. In this case, Socrates will not accept it from us (although we will get a few miles to make treason less painful). However, some of these imitation works also hide a dark and dark mystery …

Not everything is as nice or innocent in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as it seemed to be

Why do we say that Ladino’s false paintings hide the occasional dark secret? Because, as we can see thanks to the youtuber AbdallahSmash026, these pictures will change their appearance according to the moment in which we observe them. Exactly, we are talking about ghostly paintings that, depending on whether we look at it during the day or at night, will have one position or another. For example, the box The girl of the pearl, by the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, it has its eyes open or closed depending on what time of day we observe it (closed eyes is the characteristic that indicates that the work is false when buying it, while open is the original painting), as you can Observe below in the AbdallahSmash026 video:

We have not yet dared to add one of these paintings to our collection, nor have we been able to verify if all of them have this Easter egg so… peculiar, so we invite you to look at yours and tell us if you have taken any scares. and bad vibes with it. And remember, be very careful with what Ladino offers us!

