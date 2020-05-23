Ring Fit Adventure manages to repeat its second position just ahead of another best seller like Final Fantasy VII.

New week, new top seller in Japan. Famitsu magazine has published the physical sales data of the territory tothe week of May 11-17, with results that surely will not surprise anyone: Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains the best-selling game, although with somewhat lower figures than usual.

According to the magazine, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold129,659 unitsover the past week, for a total physical thatalready touches the 4.5 million in the country. Not surprisingly, the game took just two months to exceed the total sales expectations for its entire useful life set by Nintendo before launch.

Even if they aresomewhat below your sales from other weeks, their figures are still well above the rest of the list, where Ring Fit Adventure has managed to maintain its second position with 21,963 copies after the good figures of the previous dates. And just behind is Final Fantasy VII Remake, the game that has led April sales in the United States, and which has sold 11,229 physical copies in Japan this past week.

Game sales (running total)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 129,659 (4,480,117)[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 21,963 (905,295)[PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – 11,229 (908,337)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 10,286 (2,946,455)[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – 8,079 (3,417,239)[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 7,216 (3,697,918)[NSW] Dr. Kawashimas Brain Training (Nintendo) – 6,588 (229,057)[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft) – 6,063 (1,387,002)[NSW] Dragon Quest X All In One Package Version 1-5 (Square Enix) – 5,657 (New)[PS4] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – 5,467 (122,753)

As for theconsole salesThere were no surprises this past week either.Nintendo SwitchIt continues as the most popular console with 38,380 units between its two versions, figures lower than in previous weeks, surely due to the new lack of stock that has triggered the price of the console at resale. Next, we show you theConsole sales in Japan for the past week:

Console Sales (running total)

Switch – 27,897 (11,379,561)

Switch Lite – 10,483 (2,214,996)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,235 (1,534,754)

PlayStation 4 – 2006 (7,588,444)

New 2DS XL (includes 2DS) – 955 (1,714,162)

New 3DS XL – 73 (5,887,527)

Xbox One X – 20 (20,039)

Xbox One S – 12 (93,271)

