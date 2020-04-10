Tired of fishing for eggs? Desperate not to stop seeing balloons with multicolored gifts in the sky? Do you want that when cutting a tree you just get wood? If you can’t even go looking for fossils! Well, and if they were the only ways to get eggs, because of course, the Easter Bunny did its job well … But don’t worry !, because on April 12, 2020 the madness will end with the return of Coti Conejal to our island and the completion of the Animal Crossing Egg Hunt event: New Horizons.

For those who do not know, there are six types of eggs that can be obtained, and their names give us a clear clue of where to find them: Boscoso, Aquatico, Celeste, Terrestre, Rupestre and Leñoso. If you have problems with them, or want to know everything about them, you should know that we have a complete guide to the Egg Hunt event that will help you get each and every one of themThey are necessary to carry out one or other seasonal projects in the workbenches. But you know what? Still missing three projects you still can’t have done, Given the Coti Conejal will deliver them to you at the end of the event the imminent April 12 (of course, unless you have advanced the time).

The 40 projects of the Animal Crossing Egg Hunt event: New Horizons

By the way, Why is it a seasonal project? Well, because outside the event, you will not be able to get the necessary materials to create them, that is, in this case, the eggs. Here is a list that we have prepared of the 40 projects that can be made with Easter eggs, in the order that they appear in the creation menu. Note that the last three do not have them, given that their projects are delivered by Coti Conejal himself on the day the event endsThat is, if you want the magic wand, the toy and the bow, you will have to talk to Coti Conejal!

Egg Hunt StoolEgg Hunt TableOutdoor Hunt CabinetEgg Hunt DresserEgg Hunt BedLight Egg Hunt Set 1 Egg Hunt Balloon set 2Egg Hunt Wall ClockEgg Hunt GarlandEgg Hunt HuntingEgg Hunting Terrestrial Terrestrial Egg Costume Terrestrial Egg Shoe Aquatic Egg Shell Aquatic Egg Shoe Cave Egg Shell Cave Egg Costume Heavenly Egg Shell Light Blue Egg Shell Light Blue Egg Shell Eggshell Woody Eggshell Woody Egg Shell Woody Egg Shell Woody EggshellEgg Hunt WandEgg Hunt ToyEgg Hunt Bow

By the way, just as Nintendo has activated this event by means of an update (it arrived a day before the day of the event), we would not be surprised if a new update deactivated the event, so that time travelers can’t get their eggs later. It is not certain that they will, but you are warned! We say goodbye not without first reminding you that we have a very complete guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with hundreds of tips and tricks, plus there is a printed official guide for those who want to get hold of it.

