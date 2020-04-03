Since last March 20, 2020, players can have their own deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where they can go into debt again thanks to the settlement plan organized by the large company Nook Inc. Thus, as is more than normal, the game has some small errors (it should be noted that no game ever gets rid of these small bugs) , but their developers continue working to correct them as soon as they are detected, and for this reason already available in a new update which makes these islands not so deserted as the place where fans of the saga can enjoy the best island life possible.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Version 1.1.3 Now Available

For the second day in a row, Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has been updated again to correct a few other major errors that could cause players’ experiences to be disrupted. Although in update 1.1.2 we missed the correction of a certain error that had been accelerated due to the new Easter event, the new version 1.1.3 corrects this bug that caused that, if we had met the miles goal of exploding 300 of the balloons that fly through the skies of our islands, these balloons stopped appearing, which made it impossible for us to continue manufacturing some of the objects for which we these heavenly eggs are missing.

In this way, if we want to continue playing in online multiplayer, we have no choice but to update the program to the latest available version, but, far from being somewhat annoying, the truth is that it is more than necessary, so that these errors that are present in previous versions do not occur to us. And you, have you managed to manufacture each and every one of the objects available in the egg hunt event that Coti Conejal proposes to us?

