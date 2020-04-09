Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest installment in the famed Kyoto social simulation franchise, has become on its own merits, and probably with a nudge of the current circumstances of confinement, in quite a social phenomenon during quarantine. And it is not one, but many factors that continue, news by news, pointing to it.

On its sales, the data published by Famitsu for the Japanese territory, shared just a few hours ago, show some really spectacular figures. More than 3 million units sold since March 30 (and their first 10 days after launch are not even counted here). But it is that, in addition, these figures are even more spectacular if we apply comparative criteria with other great titles of Nintendo Switch. And it is that if, for example, we compare its sales rhythm with that of another giant of the Big N as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we check how Animal Crossing: New Horizons has achieved exceed total sales of the latter in Japan into something less than 3 weeks. Impressive figures that, on the other hand, are not the only workhorse of this phenomenon.

As you well know, the social network Twitter It has become an important social thermometer from which the latest installment of Animal Crossing could not be kept out of it either. Nothing about the latest Disney blockbuster or Hollywood gossip or the on-call Fortnite event. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has managed to establish itself as the most commented video game so far in 2020 on the social network of the blue bird and, incidentally, the most tweeted in the last 30 days (not even Final Fantasy has managed to overcome it). The following table, published by Forbes and showing the movements on Twitter made from the first half of March in the US, is a truly clarifying example in this regard.

What do you think about the latest milestones achieved by Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Quite a stir for the already meteoric Nintendo Switch career, right? However, where do you put the limit to this title? We hope your comments and impressions beyond the forums.

