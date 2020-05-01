One of the most anticipated games by all players was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s not for less, since fans of the saga had spent many years waiting for a new main title. Recall that the game of the villagers suffered the odd delay, further lengthening the agonizing wait. However, now that the game has been with us for just over a month, we were glad of that small setback, since thanks to it, the developers were able to polish details to make the game perfect.

Sorpasso from Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in Japan

It is inevitable to see that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is becoming a success for Nintendo Switch. According to the Japanese media Famitsu, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has once again broken records and has just become the best selling Nintendo Switch game in Japan, surpassing titans such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and who seemed the invincible rival, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The island game the week of April 20-26, has sold in Japan no less than 293,913 copies, making a total of 3,895,159 copies sold since it was released on March 20. It should be noted that this figure corresponds only the number of copies in physical format, since Nintendo unfortunately does not give data on digital copies.

Top 10 best-selling games in Japan from April 20 to 26

one) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20-03-2020] – 283,913 / 3,895,159

2) [PS4] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) [24-04-2020] – 80,383 / New

3) [NSW] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) [24-04-2020] – 70,114 / New

4) [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) [10-04-2020] – 65,569 / 839,074

5) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28-04-2017] – 15,264 / 2,897,849

6) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) [18-10-2019] – 12,351 / 778,943

7) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero – Kai (Nihon Falcom) [23-04-2020] – 10,979 / New

8) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07-12-2018] – 9,636 / 3,665,504

9) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05-10-2018] – 9,377 / 1,416,280

10) [PS4] Predator: Hunting Grounds (Sony Interactive Entertainment) [24-04-2020] – 9,172 / New

The truth is that it has merit that in a scarce month, Tom Nook, Canela and the rest of the villagers have surpassed heavyweights such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate., We are sure that we will soon know the sales figures worldwide and Animal Crossing: New Horizons will follow in Japan’s sales trail. And you, what do you think?

