One of the most anticipated games for all players was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The neighbors game was being highly anticipated by all players, since Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS there was no main game in the series. The wait has been long, and it is confirmed that the game had been in development since the end of the 3DS title, but it was worth it, arriving at a more polished game with more content.

Complete Guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Resounding success in Japan

Given this wait, it was normal for people to want it with desire, and it was not for less. A few days ago we learned that in just 3 days, Animal Crossing: New Horizons had sold a whopping 1,880,606 copies. We cannot add to this number the digital copies sold through the eShop, so this number would increase greatly. Well, today we know that this figure has meant 90% of initial stock who had this title in the Land of the Rising Sun. And this is not uncommon for us, as many stores ran out of stock the first night they opened to sell the title.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Guide

See also

We also know that has passed and more than at Initial sales of Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS in its first week, which were 559,000 units. And another very curious and important fact is that it has become the best-selling Nintendo Switch title in its first week. Until now, this title was held by Pokémon Sword and Shield with the figure of 1.5 million copies sold in its first week of life. However, in just 3 days, Tom Nook, Canela and company have taken the podium. Looking at these figures, we are looking forward to new sales data from around the world on this new Nintendo Switch hit.

Source 1

Source 2

Related