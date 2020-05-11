Sales of the game have surprised company executives and have been a strong boost for the Nintendo Switch digital market.

There is no doubt that one of the most interesting phenomena of video games so far this year is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, an anticipated game that, in addition to welcoming the numerous fans of fans of the franchise, also received new users who gave their relaxing formula a chance in the midst of confinement.

The exclusive game ofNintendo SwitchIt quickly became one of the best sellers on the platform and broke the record that Black Ops 4 had to become the best digital premiere in history. The impressive figures that the game has had have even impressed thenintendo executives, surpassing in onlysix weekstheirtotal sales expectations.

We were aiming at current figures as the total sales expectation for the game Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo“Initial sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have greatly exceeded our expectations,” commented the company president,Shuntaro Furukawain a question-and-answer session on an investor call (via NintendoEverything). “We were targeting the current figures as the total sales expectation for the game, considering that fans have been waiting a long time for this game, but it all happened at a much faster rate than we expected,” Furukawa said.

The Nintendo president also confirmed that the50% of game sales come from the digital marketin regions likeEurope, Japan and the United States, thus constituting one of the pillars in the increase in digital sales of the company.

We remember that Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold13.41 million units in its first six weeks, of which11.7 million correspond to its first weekin the market. While this is happening, users brag about their 5-star islands, companies offer interior design consultancies for the game, and at 3DGames we collect a few things that the game still lacks.

More about: Animal Crossing and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

.