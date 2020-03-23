New Horizons breaks UK sales records

For a long time, March 20 was marked on the calendars of many players such as EL GRAN DÍA, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons was finally on sale. Remember that this game was originally going to come out at the end of 2019 but it was delayed so that the players had a better playable experience, so the desire to have this title was much higher. And it must be said that this wait has been worth it, coming to be considered by many the best game in the villagers saga to date.

It has been a few days since Animal Crossing: New Horizons went on sale, but little by little we are learning about their sales. Hopefully after 7 years without a main game in the series (New Leaf), this game will sell as ‘turnips’, and it seems that in the UK it is. According to Gamesindustry, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has broken sales records in this country, selling 3.5 times more at launch, than its predecessor for Nintendo 3DS. It also boasts the record for best-selling single game on Nintendo Switch (not counting the sum of Pokemon Sword and Shield, which would thus dominate this position).

It should be noted that this record must be higher, since only physical copies have been counted, so if digital copies were counted, the game would break all records, but unfortunately, Nintendo does not share that data. Thanks to these numerous sales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has placed itself at the top of sales in the UK last week, ahead of another titan, Doom Eternal.

