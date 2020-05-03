A team led by Dr. Mariano Barbacid has managed to eliminate pancreatic cancer, one of the most feared and deadly, for the first time in mice. This is an advance that opens new hope in the fight against these tumors, although the process of transferring these results to the clinic is not going to be immediate.

The doctor Mariano Barbacid, head of the AXA-CNIO Group of Experimental Oncology of the FSP CNIO attached to the Carlos III Health Institute, and the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), they have presented today the results of one of the most important works carried out in research against pancreatic cancer, which demonstrates the total elimination of the tumor in mice.

Barbacid explained that “during the last five years, our laboratory has developed a new generation of genetically modified mouse models that have allowed, on the one hand, to evaluate the therapeutic effect of molecular targets in mice bearing advanced tumors and, on the other hand, identify possible toxic effects by eliminating or inhibiting these targets systemically throughout the body. “

The doctor Marta Puyol, research director of the AECC, pointed out that “this is a clear example of an innovative and groundbreaking result that may mark a new era in the approach and treatment of cancer as aggressive as pancreatic cancer.”

The ductal adenocarcinoma of the pancreas (ADP) It is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer and one of the most resistant to current treatments, whether they are Personalized Medicine or Immunotherapy. Currently, cure is practically limited to those cases in which the tumor is localized and can be removed surgically, which represents less than 10% of patients.

According to the latest demographic data obtained in the United States, pancreatic cancer is already the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind only lung and colon cancer, having surpassed the mortality caused by breast cancers. In Spain, according to the AECC Cancer Observatory, about 8,000 cases are registered annually. It is a slightly more frequent tumor among men than women. The incidence in our country can be considered average (world adjusted rate in 2002: 6.6 new cases / 100,000 inhabitants / year in men and 3.9 in women), but with a very important rise that began in the 1950s and which continues today with figures that reveal the high mortality rates of this disease.

Paradoxically, knowledge about pancreatic cancer has increased exponentially in recent years at both the cellular and molecular levels. In the vast majority of cases (> 95%), the initiating mutation occurs in the KRAS oncogene. As these lesions progress in malignancy, other mutations accumulate, especially in tumor suppressor genes, mainly TRP53, CDKN2A and SMAD4.

In this work, the therapeutic potential of two targets involved in the signaling of KRAS oncoproteins has been evaluated. It is the epidermal growth factor receptor, EGFR, and the c-RAF kinase. For this, a new generation of genetically modified mice induced by the same mutations responsible for most human tumors have been used. KRAS and TP53, and which faithfully reproduce the natural history of these tumors. Thanks to these experimental models, it has been possible for the first time to eliminate therapeutic targets in tumor-bearing mice. High-grade ADPs in a systemic way, that is, throughout the body (not only in tumor tissue as in many other studies).

Elimination of each of these targets alone did not produce any therapeutic effect. However, when both targets were simultaneously removed, it was found that a significant percentage of high-grade ADP tumors, not only did they stop growing, as usually happens in most experimental models, but in a few weeks they completely disappeared. This therapeutic effect had not previously been observed in any experimental model of ADP in vivo.

Dr. Barbacid’s team was able to observe that the systemic elimination of EGFR and c-RAF produced only minor toxicity, already observed in patients treated with EGFR inhibitors, such as Gefitinib or Afatinib, and which consists of easily controllable dermatitis (see figure 2 in original work). Concomitant removal of c-RAF did not induce any additional toxicity. Therefore, combinatorial therapy based on the simultaneous inhibition of EGFR and c-RAF should be well tolerated by cancer patients.

As described in this work, this therapy also gave positive results in 9 out of 10 models obtained from patients with pancreatic cancer kept in immunodeficient mice. Although the success of experimental therapies in PDX models is not a guarantee that they work in patients, this activity is considered an essential preliminary step for the development of clinical trials.

Challenges for the next decade

Unfortunately, the process of transferring these results to the clinic is not going to be immediate because, although there are very good EGFR inhibitors, there are no inhibitors capable of blocking the activity of c-RAF and therefore, not yet It is possible to reproduce pharmacologically the experimental results obtained with the gene elimination of EGFR and c-RAF.

Although its transfer to the clinic will have to wait, the discovery is undoubtedly a major challenge in order to increase the therapeutic ‘armamentarium’ with which to combat those pancreatic tumors that do not respond to combined therapy against EGFR and c-RAF.

