Anonymous started making a name for itself online around 2004, and in the following years any hacker who wanted to remain anonymous by revealing information could do so through the name of this group. As there was no hierarchy, it was very difficult to collate the information they published, since anyone can publish a hoax under the name of the group.

However, in 2012 six arrests were made in New York, the United Kingdom and Ireland, including the then-28-year-old head of the organization. All were also members of another group called LulzSec, a group that had claimed responsibility for several hacks against governments and private sector companies, including the CIA or Sony. After the arrests, the group was very touched.

Hacking the Minneapolis Police and the Senate: the only thing they have done so far

Now, the group has made headlines again, taking advantage of America’s volatile situation and making masterful use of marketing. On the 31st they published a video with “a message for the American Spring”.

Anonymous message for the American Spring. #Anonymous #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/LY6XldgdNp – Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

In the video, they seek to incriminate the United States police, who are the ones who are receiving all the criticism after the murder of George Floyd and saying that “they have a lot hidden, and that they will say that the murder cases are caused by a few bad apples ” They also criticize that “the police are at the service of power instead of that of the people they promised to protect.”

In recent days they have published even more messages on social networks going against the police, giving figures such as there are just under 700,000 police in the country, and 40 million unemployed, encouraging people to take to the streets to protest. Pure chaos similar to what fsociety seeks to cause in Mr. Robot.

Thus, the only reliable thing they have done so far has been to hack the Senate (where they have obtained passwords from the database and the WiFi they have there) and the Minneapolis Police Department, and have not published any incriminating information. Similar hacks occurred in Spain a few years ago by a group of Anonymous from Spain, where the Police Union was affected by an attack by using an insecure password to protect a database that also had plaintext passwords stored.

Epstein’s “black book” and conspiracy theories

Thus, for the moment they have not revealed anything new. And the little that has been associated with them, are hoaxes that have even reached some media in Spain. These days, an attempt has been made to relate the deaths of celebrities such as Lady Di, Michael Jackson, Paul Walker, Avicii, Kurt Cobain, Marilyn Monroe, Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington with an alleged leaked agenda of Jeffrey Epstein, which had already been known for a long time. year. All of them were allegedly “silenced” for knowing information about the pedophilia network, rapes and trafficking in minors related to Epstein and high officials, where they were murdered after threatening to make it public. In the following photos we can see some of the hoaxes that are moving on WhatsApp.

Obviously, none of that is true, and neither is the photo they claim to have posted of Trump naked getting a tan, which is a work by artist Alison Jackson who often uses famous-like artists to create fake montages. Other accounts affirm that on day 5 there will be a revelation of new secrets, which like everything will be nothing.

The alleged incriminations of Trump rapes and other sexual cases are based on a document that has been published on Scribd for a year, and that includes a lawsuit against Epstein and Trump for sexual abuse. Anonymous claimed to have uncovered the secret that Trump had raped a 13-year-old girl, but the data they have used as “proof” that they have incriminating information comes from that lawsuit filed against them that was brought to trial twice and withdrawn in both cases because the applicant had received death threats.

Anonymous handles marketing very well

Taking advantage of the situation, from the official Twitter account of Anonymous they are encouraging people to take to the streets to protest, with an account that has 5.7 million followers. The video that RT has had the most in the last few days is the one we have posted above, published on May 31, days after the protests began. Thus, we see that it is clear that they are taking advantage of the situation to attract attention and promote the climate of instability. Behind Anonymous there are clearly anarchist people who want today’s society to fall.

Several media, such as the BBC, Metro, Zee News or Bloomberg, have glorified in recent days the image of the group and its activity, obtaining a status of heroes and also giving more credibility to what they published. And, so far, they have done absolutely nothing new that has resulted in the publication of information that was not already known.

In short, we recommend that you take with tweezers everything that is published on networks or some websites associated with Anonymous, since at the moment none of the “information” is new or true. Everything published “real” will come from the account of @YourAnonCentral, and the posts of accounts claiming to be Anonymous with a few thousand followers have no foundation in most cases, as those accounts could have been opened by any of us. And even what is published by the official account must be contrasted because it is clear that they are trying to take advantage of the situation.