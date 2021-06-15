New hoax about coronavirus vaccines on Tik Tok

The vaccination it is making great strides in much of the world. In Spain, for example, approximately 45% of the population has already received some of the coronavirus vaccines. It is very great news, which unfortunately is clouded by the hoaxes of those who pour false information such as the presence of heavy metals that magnetize the puncture area or the already hackneyed 5G argument. But there are also less nasty hoaxes. For example, one born in Tik Tok, which states that the pfizer vaccine it helps to increase the breasts of women who are immunized with it.

The story was born with video of a girl in which you can see images of her, supposedly taken before and after the vaccine. In the former you see a chest size apparently much smaller than that of the latter. Logically, it did not take long for the comments in this regard, also in other social media. Most are humorous, although there have been some girls who have assured that the same thing has happened to them. But does this make any kind of sense?

What do coronavirus vaccines and breasts have to do with it?

Neither Pfizer’s nor any of the coronavirus vaccines have in their composition hormones or any other compound that can be linked to breast growth.

So, how can it be that we have gotten to have women claiming something like that?

It can be for two reasons. On the one hand, if we look for studies in this regard, we will see that there is nothing that relates the immunization against coronavirus with an increase in breast size.

Inflammation has been detected in the axillary nodes of vaccinated women, but it is totally normal

However, there are studies in which terms such as the Pfizer vaccine and breast cancer. Before we panic, no, the vaccine does not cause cancer. What happens is that some recently vaccinated mammograms have detected inflammation of the lymph nodes, such as those located in the armpit. This type of inflammation is normal after vaccination, since it is precisely there where the memory process occurs by which the immune system is prepared for future infections. In fact, it is on the list of side effects of several of the coronavirus vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna.

Therefore, when this was discovered, the Spanish Society of Senology and Breast Pathology made a call for calm, clarifying that in case of suspicion of breast cancer there are other tests capable of discerning whether it is due to this pathology or, simply, to the vaccination. In addition, if the inflammation is due to the latter reason, it will subside in a few days.

Desired side effects

Although this is the only relationship between breasts and coronavirus vaccines that we can see in the scientific literature, it really has nothing to do with what this girl shows in Tik Tok. How can it be that your breasts have grown? Or rather, have they really grown?

In the images it seems so, of course. Suppose there is no operation or camera tricks involved. What could have happened?

Perhaps, both the case of Tik Tok Like the rest that are discussed on social networks, they simply have to do with the fact that sometimes we tend to see what we would like to see. Not all women want their breasts to grow. In fact, some would rather lose a little. But it is true that the desire to increase a couple of bra sizes is quite widespread.

Therefore, it is possible that these people have seen in the normal fluctuations in the menstrual cycle those desired side effects. We know that estrogen and progesterone levels rise during the second half of the menstrual cycle, both hormones that promote the growth of the mammary glands. Therefore, it is normal for the breasts to be sensitive and look larger during those weeks. For some women, that size difference is very noticeable. If this occurs right after receiving any of the coronavirus vaccines, we might tend to think that this is why. Especially if it is what we would like to happen. But the normal thing is that, once the menstruation is over, the size decreases again.

Ultimately, no, there seems to be no reason why breasts grow after breastfeeding. vaccination. There is no doubt that it would be a wonderful incentive, but even more wonderful is saving lives. And that’s what we’ll do if we get vaccinated. Of course, there is no better excuse.

