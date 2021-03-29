New hints of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-man in No Way home

Spider-Man: No Way Home has almost finished filming, and photos of some gifts from the cast and crew have started showing up on social media. Do any of them confirm the participation of Andrew Garfield?

Do we finally have confirmation that Andrew Garfield will repeat his version of the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home? It seems that some new images could be supporting this rumor.

Although the Far From Home sequel has not officially wrapped production, photos of various gifts presented to the team have been seen on social media, with one apparently featuring a major reveal.

The gifts given to the #SpiderManNoWayHome film crew include several references to Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films. The suit from TASM1 is used on a shirt, and the Raimi Spider-Man font is used on a card (graphic via: @ EARTH_96283) pic.twitter.com/RxOTYliiat – Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) March 26, 2021

As you can see, the Spider-Man hanging upside down on the T-shirt does not appear to be wearing any of Tom Holland’s wall-crawler costumes that Tom Holland has worn in previous films, and is practically identical to the outfit Garfield wore in The Amazing Spider-man. (the blue around the hands / fingers is an indication). Some have pointed out that the font on the card that can be seen at the bottom left is similar to the font used in the title of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, so they have taken it as a nod to Tobey Maguire.

The same Twitter account. He also shared a behind-the-scenes group photo with Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and various teammates, but all of them were deleted.

Spider-Man: No way home will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, actor Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx as Electro, along with other cast members from previous installments such as Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.