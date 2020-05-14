Hearthstone It remains one of the most popular mobile games as it surpassed 100 million active players after recently meeting his sixth year of life. Even so, the well-known Blizzard card game does not cease in its efforts to incorporate new content with which to improve the gaming experience, and after the arrival of Outland Ashes, his latest expansion, the title has released the notes of patch 17.2 that corresponds to the month of May and that add three heroes, a minion and four other new features.

The team responsible for the game has published the notes for Hearthstone patch 17.2 through the official blog, which stands out for incorporating three new heroes and one minion for Battlegrounds, and four other novelties. For example, players now have the ability to sort their decks and they have a visual aid for the end of season rewards. But that’s not all, since a new patch has also been carried out restructuring of materials.

Those who download the Hearthstone update patch will be able to verify that a number of Battleground updates have been made. For example, the Alpha Dread Wolf minion has been removed and a new minion has been added: the Rabid Saurolisco, which gets + 1 / + 1 when you play a minion with Last Breath. But that’s not all, since the new update also add new heroes, and those with Battleground perks will have immediate access to testing these three new heroes before they’re available on May 26.

It may interest you | 6 Tips for New Hearthstone Players: Get off to a good start in the card game of the moment.

These are all the news that come to Hearthstone with its latest patch

The first of these new heroes is Lady Vashi with its evolutionary Electricity attack [pasivo]: When the user improves Bob’s tavern, this hero replaces his minions with others of a higher level. The second of the heroes to arrive is Maiev Shadowsong, that with his attack Imprison [coste 1] puts a minion from Bob’s tavern in Lethargy. After two turns, he gets + 1 / + 1 and the player takes it. The last hero to debut is Kael’thas Sunstrider, which with its attack Glaucous spheres [pasivo] every third minion you buy gets + 2 / + 2.

The news does not end here, since this new patch also includes the possibility of rearranging decks. When the player is in the decklist of the collection manager, the deck can now be rearranged simply by pressing the button on one of them. Once inside, the player only has to drag their decks to sort them. It is important to note that deck reorganization won’t be available until player has unlocked all nine starting heroes (not counting the demon hunter).

Finally, with the update they have been carried out a number of improvements and bug fixes. For example, current rank accumulated rewards in the season are now highlighted in reward chests at the top of the quest log. On the other hand, now the filter panel will stay open after performing a search and will be hidden when cards are dragged into a deck, reappearing when they have been added. It has also been updated The description of the Teron Sanguino card to be more technically accurate: “Destroy all other friendly minions. Last breath: Summons them again with + 1 / + 1 ».

Follow Andro4all