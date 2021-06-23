New Hampshire restaurant customer leaves $ 16,000 tip on $ 37 account



Employees at a restaurant in New Hampshire couldn’t believe a customer tipped a $ 16,000 on a $ 37 receipt until the business owner confirmed it was not a mistake.

On June 12, a consumer in Londonderry’s Stumble Inn Bar & Grill restaurant He arrived alone and sat in the outdoor bar area of ​​the venue.

“He was like a man of mystery,” barista Michelle McCudden described to the customer in an interview with NBC.

The subject ordered two hot dogs, a beer, a tequila, a soda and fried pickles.

“He saw they were carrying the pickles and he said, ‘Hey, I want those,'” McCudden said.

So far, nothing out of the ordinary.

But, when it was time to pay the bill, the unexpected happened: $ 16,000 dollars of “tip”.

When one of the eight employees working that night noticed the figure, he couldn’t believe it.

Neither do the others.

Client wanted to recognize employee effort

“We went where he and we thanked himMcCudden recalled. “It has really been a tough year for all of us. Someone doing something like this really restored my faith in humanity. He just said that we work really hard and that he wanted to give us something special and that he really wanted us to keep the money, ”added the worker.

They divide the $ 16,000 tip among nine employees

The large tip was divided among nine employees of the place, including the cook.

Michael Zarella shared the receipt with the tip in a Facebook post in which he thanked the man who wanted to remain anonymous for the detachment.

“Stumble Inn has a very generous customer. We appreciate your generosity ”, read the message that accompanies the photo on the social network.

