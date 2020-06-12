Considering that cancer is at the top of the cause of death worldwide, it is a good time to inform us about updates to the guidelines established by the American Cancer Society.

Health is one of the topics that will never go out of styleHowever, this 2020 has taken a very different dimension derived from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Within all the health chaos experienced worldwide, it cannot be forgotten that cancer is the second cause of death in the United States, both in women and men.

According to the recent information released by the American Cancer Society last June 9, there are two guidelines that they strongly recommend to decrease the risk of cancer: follow a healthy diet and do a lot of physical activity. These tips are based on the latest evidence from the scientific investigation mainly epidemiological studies. The guidelines specify very particular strategies especially in what food refers and also about the recommended exercises for the prevention of certain types of cancer and includes extraordinary recommendations more generally, among which the following stand out.

1. Get more exercise than usual

The first tip is increase the recommended amount of exercise In the previous guidelines, the new guideline suggests increase the dose of physical activity to 300 minutes per week It is worth mentioning that initially there was talk of 150 minutes per week. To be more specific the new guidelines establish perform 5 hours a week of moderate exercise, compared to the 2.5 hours initially proposed. If done vigorous physical activity 150 minutes is enough, although it is best to practice the 300 minutes of moderate exercise and integrate twice a week some strength training.

The moderate physical activity list It includes exercises like brisk walking, biking, housework, gardening, or dancing. Meanwhile he vigorous exercise refers to all those full body workouts that involve sweating and that they are distinguished by significantly increase heart rate, such as running, swimming, climbing, among others. At the same time it is recommended avoid spending too much time on sedentary activitiesThat is to say, sitting or lying down for long periods of time and being glued to the television or telephone for a long time.

2. New food standards

The report extreme measures in eating habits, in which it is established as a priority make adjustments to the following points:

Completely avoid consuming processed foods, this includes all kinds of sugary drinks, fast foods and refined grains.

Follow one healthy, balanced and colorful diet that stands out for the high content in vegetarian food and one drastic decrease in meat consumption.

Diet should be broast in the consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, this is due to its high fiber content and various essential nutrients. To ensure that all the compounds the body requires are consumed, it is recommended to play with the colors in the diet and integrate all kinds of plant-based foods covering the entire range of colors from reds, oranges, yellows, to greens.

Another important point refers to the consumption of alcoholl, which was previously established as acceptable moderate intake. The guideline states that it will always be better to avoid it and in case of consuming it, they should limit its consumption to a maximum 1 drink per day for the women and in the case of men no more than two drinks. In the new regulation, the recognized Association emphasizes that the healthiest option will always be completely avoid alcohol, since it is related to more than 7 types of cancer and a long list of chronic diseases.

The good news is that these guidelines are based on the importance of keep a healthy weight, as research suggests that excess body fat is related to a increased risk of certain cancers. It is a fact that plant-based foods can help prevent cancer, improve the quality of intestinal bacteria and prevent another long list of degenerative and chronic diseases.