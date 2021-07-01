New “green” antifungal coating for paints

Researchers have developed a coating that gives exterior paints a strong antifungal ability. The material would prevent the deterioration of exterior and interior facades of buildings as well as other surfaces.

The development “also has the benefit of controlling the fungal deterioration of materials and indirectly taking care of the health of immunocompromised people, since they are the most susceptible to fungal infections,” said biologist Erasmo Gámez Espinosa, doctoral fellow of the National Research Council Scientific and Technical (CONICET) at the Center for Research and Development in Paint Technology (CIDEPINT), based in La Plata, and which also depends on the National University of La Plata (UNLP), the Center for Scientific Research of the Province Buenos Aires (CICBA) and CONICET, all of these entities in Argentina.

The scientists developed a coating with nanoparticles that, in laboratory tests, was shown to inhibit 100% the growth of the fungi Aspergillus niger and Lasiodiplodia theobromae and, to a lesser extent, Penicillium commune, all isolated in a previous study, of one of the facades with notorious biodeterioration of the Cathedral of La Plata.

The development was described in the academic journal “Advances in Natural Sciences: Nanoscience and Nanotechnology” and involved a procedure known as “green nanotechnology”: silver nanoparticles are obtained from tannins from a South American plant known as tara (Caesalpinia spinosa) , which is distributed in Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Chile.

Photomicrograph of the antifungal coating on exterior acrylic paint. (Image: CIDEPINT / UNLP / CICBA / CONICET)

The advantage of green nanoparticle synthesis is that it uses an environmentally friendly, safe and low-cost method.

“The results show the promise of the development carried out and its great potential for an eventual transfer. At present, other possible applications for the nanoparticles obtained are still being studied, ”said Gámez Espinosa, who is the first author of the study.

The work was led by Dr. Natalia Bellotti, from CIDEPINT and professor at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Museum of the UNLP. Also participating were: Dr. Cecilia Deyá, from CIDEPINT and the Faculty of Engineering of the UNLP, and Dr. Marta Cabello, from the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Museum of the UNLP and the Carlos Spegazzini Institute of Botany, which depends on the CICPBA and of the UNLP. (Source: CyTA-Leloir Agency)