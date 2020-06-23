A consortium of Spanish scientists and companies, in which the University of Granada, works in the development of new efficient prophylactic tissues against coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These fabrics will be based on no non-woven textiles ’modified with graphene and derived materials.

Researchers from the Center for Physics of Condensed Matter (IFIMAC) of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), which leads the project, are working on the development of new technologies to manufacture protective masks and, in general, safer tissues to avoid contagion by infectious pathogens and more specifically by viral particles.

New technology for the manufacture of fabrics

The team intends to develop a new technology for the manufacture of fabrics based on modifying textiles such as “non-woven fabric”. The paradigmatic case would be non-woven polypropylene, which is the material used in most of the current mask filters.

“We intend to incorporate two-dimensional materials such as graphene and / or derivatives thereof, for example graphene oxide, and thus generate a specialized antiviral barrier in SARS-CoV-2 ”, explain the authors of the project, among whom are researchers from the Atmospheric Physics Group of the Interuniversity Institute for Earth System Research in Andalusia (IISTA) of the UGR.

“For this,” they add, “we will use a simple and scalable process, based on a patent developed in our research group, which allows us to generate ‘graphene inks.’ Our goal is to develop a technology that helps improve the effectiveness and comfort of masks and, in general, of prophylactic textiles designed against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but adaptable to other viruses. ”

The project, led by Félix Zamora, Pedro J. de Pablo and Julio Gómez, is promoted by a consortium in which groups from IFIMAC-UAM, the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC) and the University of Granada participate. The project is also by three Spanish companies: Nanoinnova Technologies S.L. (producer of graphene and derivatives: supplying these products), Non-woven Ibérica S.L. (producer of non-woven woven materials: providing these materials), and Textil Elástico S.L. (dedicated to the manufacture of elastic orthopedic products, which is who will produce the masks).

