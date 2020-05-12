BRASILIA – The economic team will review its projection for the performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020 for a fall between 4% and 5%, according to the Estadão / Broadcast. The latest official estimate, released in March, was still up 0.02%.

The government has mapped significant effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on economic activity, which has led to a “sharp drop” in forecasts. In the last Focus Bulletin, which gathers market forecasts, the projection showed that the economy should shrink 4.11% this year.

International organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also foresee a blow to the Brazilian economy in 2020, with projections of retraction of 5% and 5.3%, respectively.

The succession of negative shocks sparked a debate within the government about the importance of strengthening the social safety net for the post-pandemic moment. Despite the implementation of measures to maintain jobs, Brazil must still see an increase in the number of unemployed, which will reinforce the need to extend this protection to families.

In Congress, parliamentarians have argued that the R $ 600 emergency aid paid for three months to informal workers should become permanent. On Monday, 11, the special secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Carlos da Costa, said that “perhaps some programs are here to stay”, in reference to the benefit.

This Tuesday, 12th, the Ministry of Economy disapproved the secretary and said that the policies formulated “at this moment of exceptionality” should not be converted into permanent ones so as not to jeopardize the recovery of public accounts from 2021 nor the trajectory of public debt .

According to the Estadão / Broadcast, what is under debate in the government is the revision of social policies and expenditures that are not as efficient, such as the salary bonus (a kind of 14th salary paid to workers with a formal contract who earn up to two minimum wages), the closed insurance (paid to artisanal fishermen in periods of activity prohibition and which has already been the subject of investigations on fraud in the concessions) and the popular pharmacy program.

The assessment within the government is that effective cash transfer programs need to be strengthened, and the way to do this is to cut expenses that are not as effective.

An eventual revision of Simples Nacional is also under debate, although the change in exemptions does not directly open space for other expenses within the spending ceiling, a mechanism that limits the advance of expenses to inflation. The reversal of tax spending, however, helps to put more money in government cash at a time when greater effort will be needed to control public debt after the pandemic has led the economic team to open the cash to help businesses and families.

