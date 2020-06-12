The coronavirus pandemic again highlights the urgent need for a new government that, made up of healthy and vigorous people, speaks the truth and is dedicated to the common good.

Obviously, the current rulers lied about the coronavirus. They said that it would not enter Nicaragua, or that it would be a banal problem. One more cold. That their gravity was a myth developed by the opposition to destabilize them. This deception is having consequences.

It is necessary to know the truth about the frequency and distribution of infection and deaths, to assess the evolution of the pandemic and to guide actions. Patients and their families need to know the true diagnoses, and not have to deduce them from funerals on the run and at night.

The current government not only fails to take science-recommended measures to control the pandemic, but it has actions that are seriously damaging to the population. Thus, to try to hide the pandemic, they have opposed the use of masks, even among health personnel. They do not give rise to a healthy scientific debate on the measures to be taken. Their promotion of marches and meetings, where contagion is facilitated, has resulted in suffering and death for the population, but especially for the Sandinista militants, which can be seen in the fact that more than half, perhaps two-thirds of the deaths, correspond to militants of that party, while it would be expected that they would be less than a third, because that is the proportion that they represent in the population. They harm by firing professionals, even some of the most qualified to fight this disease, such as Dr. Carlos Quant, when they are most needed. They do harm by preventing private laboratories from carrying out the pertinent examinations, when it is widely carried out, it is useful to stop contagion, by identifying infected people early and isolating them. They harm when they arbitrarily and irrationally prevent the diocese of Matagalpa from developing a program to prevent the disease.

The most serious thing is that this harmful action has been repeating itself, especially from April 2018. So, what we need is a new government that, seeking the common good, assumes the recommendation that some young Sandinistas gave when they reacted to the abuse that the Reyes Alonso family had suffered from the police, and this reflects the general government action. They recommended that humanity and truth be above everything. “… We must return to being human and maintain the principles of the Revolution,” said a young woman. I, who have supported the revolution, support this recommendation.

The author is a doctor from Leon.