New Google wallpapers for your smartphone: download them here

These exclusive Earth Day wallpapers are created by artist Jeremyville and are ideal for personalizing your smartphone.

One of the great qualities of Android is that it allows us to personalize our device to the extreme and one of the key points to have our smartphone to our liking is the wallpapers.

Today we bring you the new exclusive Google wallpapers for commemorate the celebration of Earth Day.

Download the new wallpapers from Google

As the companions of Android Police tell us, the American giant has just launched some Exclusive wallpapers to commemorate Earth Day, which will be held next Thursday, an annual event designed to raise awareness as a society so that we can help make the world a cleaner and more environmentally friendly place.

To achieve this we can recycle our garbage and turn off the lights when we do not need them or using these new wallpapers created by artist Jeremyville.

You can enjoy these exclusive wallpapers if you own a Google Pixel 3 or higher, simply by accessing the menu Styles and wallpapers, within which you will find a new section called “Curated Culture” where you will have at your disposal all these wallpapers along with the other six previously released to celebrate International Women’s Day and Black History Month.

Run wild with these #EarthDay Pixel exclusive wallpapers made by @jeremyville, found in the “Curated Culture” collection in your styles & wallpapers settings. Available for Pixel 3 and newer phones. pic.twitter.com/d4o9Hc2DLJ – Made By Google (@madebygoogle) April 19, 2021

But if you do not have one of Google’s mobile terminals, do not worry because, on these lines, we leave you a tweet from which you can download three of these exclusive wallpapers in Full HD qualityspecifically 1080p, which is more than enough to make it look good on practically all terminals on the market.

