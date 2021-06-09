New Google application that says goodbye forever: Google Measure will no longer have support | Technology

When moving, buying a new piece of furniture or visiting a monument, mobiles have become tools for measuring all kinds of objects and distances.

Faced with a move, the purchase of a new piece of furniture or a visit to a monument, mobiles have become tools for measuring all kinds of objects and distances. However, the Google application that offered this function comes to an end.

Google Measure (Measurement in Spanish) has disappeared from the Play Store app store. The company thus closes its life cycle by ceasing to support the users who keep it installed on their terminals and blocking its download on new devices.

When looking for an application, Google’s options always seem a safer and more reliable alternative than third-party ones, but in this case it left a lot to be desired. XDA-Developers echoes the comments that users left in the Play Store complaining about the bugs and problems of the application.

Google Measure was born in 2016 with the Tango project for years later to make the leap to ARCore, Google’s augmented reality bet. With it, it was possible to calculate the distance and measurements of an object, room or building thanks to the mobile camera and the augmented reality system developed by the giant that now serves to include digital objects and animals in real environments.

Measurement had been since February 2020 without receiving any update, so his death is not so surprising. Those users who kept it on their mobiles will be able to continue using it and will receive a message warning that it will no longer be supported, that is, there will be no updates, news or bug fixes.

It can continue to be used, yes, but it is not advisable to keep an application or any program or code on computers, mobiles or any device that is not updated. Any security breach that is not fixed can be the perfect entry for a cyber attack, which is why it is better to forget about outdated systems.

Instead, although Google has discarded this functionality among its applications, we can trust other apps that are updated and offer more complete maintenance with more functions such as AR Ruler, among others.