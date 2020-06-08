Share

The movie Godzilla vs Kong will be about the confrontation of the two great beings for the title of the king of the monsters.

We can read a leaked synopsis of Godzilla vs Kong detailing that there will be a battle to decide who takes the crown as King of the Monsters. The next installment of monsterverse is one of the most anticipated movies to be released this year. Surprisingly little has been revealed so far. However, the director Adam Wingard He recently commented on the film’s official rating, promoting a lot of destruction on a planetary level. What fans of this saga will like very much.

Godzilla is the only character to be named “King of the Monsters”, a title first introduced in 1956. When it comes to the presence of pop culture, Godzilla is hard to beat. There is only one other monster from the movie that can rival Godzilla for the title: King Kong. In the original movie, the beasts fought in Japan. In the end, it was Kong who triumphed out of the water against the antagonist Godzilla. The circumstances will be very different when the two are face to face this year. But in Godzilla vs Kong they are both protectors, therefore neither of them can be considered the “villain” of this story.

Synopsis of the film:

“As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which of them will become the King of the Monsters.”

Keep in mind that this new leaked synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong has yet to be confirmed by Legendary Pictures. Although it has been published by IMDb, it is not an official source of the study. Still very interesting is the way he presents a battle for the world throne. But surely this titanic fight will be interrupted by another great threat, which will cause the two monsters to team up.

What will that new threat be? Probably something created by humans, since we could see how they recovered the head of Ghidorah.

Godzilla vs Kong will premiere on November 20, 2020.

