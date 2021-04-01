New Gods and The Trench movies canceled, because of the Snyderverse? – Tomatazos

What’s going on with the plans for the DCEU? More unknowns than answers arise with the most recent announcement: the films of New Gods and the spin-off of The Trench. Both were going to expand on the continuity of the saga, but it seems that that is no longer in the interest of Warner Bros. Could it be to go in a new direction as a result of Zack Snyder’s response to The Justice League – 82%?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, through a statement, Warner Bros. has decided not to proceed with the film of The New Gods that had the director Ava DuVernay in development and with the spin-off of The Trench, one of the races of Atlanteans from Aquaman that was to be produced by James Wan. Although the reasons were not explained, the company appreciated the time of these creatives and said it wants to work with them again on other projects:

As part of our DC saga, some of the titles in development including New Gods and The Trench will not be moving forward. We thank our colleagues Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan, and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and we look forward to continuing to work with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in your capable hands if they come to fruition in the future.

As you can read, that statement is somewhat tricky, because it seems to cancel the films for the moment, but it does not rule them out completely. What is this movement due to? It is difficult to say. On the one hand, maybe Darkseid and the rest of the New Gods are not the best option to bring to life if people keep asking for their return from Snyder’s hand, after all, the director has said in the past that we would have them. seen them in their original trilogy. This he told Wonder Meg (via Geek Tyrant):

All the New Gods were going to appear at some point. In the complete invasion of Earth. I think you really should have asked for the pedal to the metal with the New Gods by then, because the third (Justice League) movie is really a New Gods movie rather and in a lot of ways.

That is to say, clearly the studio wants to leave the past behind and focus on new properties such as The Suicide Squad and its television spin-off of Peacemaker or The Batman and its show about the Gotham police department. The speculations, before such a humble statement, will only flourish, after all the Snyder Cut would have given way to a version surely very different from the New Gods from the one we were going to see and Aquaman is perhaps the film that contradicts itself the most. with her and, logically, with The Trench.

Will this cancellation be a step closer or further away from the Snyderverse? Only time will tell. Now, that these two films are no longer going to happen, it does not mean that the entire DCEU is scrapped. Wonder Woman 3, Shazam 2, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Black Adam are still on the way. For now, we hope you liked how little we saw of the people of Apokolips in the Snyder Cut, because it seems that we will not see them again for a while.

